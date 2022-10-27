Railroad crossing temporarily closed in East Dubuque Telegraph Herald Oct 27, 2022 Oct 27, 2022 Updated 30 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. -- A busy railroad crossing temporarily is closed during daytime hours in East Dubuque.The Frentress Lake railroad crossing is closed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. both today and Friday, Oct. 28, according to a notice from the City of East Dubuque.A temporary crossing is located behind Top Block & Brick and Johnson Graphics on Frentress Lake Road, according to the notice. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jo-daviess-county-ill East-dubuque-ill Erik Hogstrom Author email Follow Erik Hogstrom Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today erik.hogstrom Author email Follow erik.hogstrom Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Today Dubuque man killed in Jackson County crash IN TH FIRST: New nonprofit to oversee Schmitt Island development, manage ice arena Tammy Hoffman Robert E. Siegert UnityPoint brings neurosurgery services to Dubuque
