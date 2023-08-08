Platteville mural completed to honor local firefighters Telegraph Herald grace.nieland Author email Aug 8, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Purchase Article Reprint Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A downtown mural celebrating Platteville’s fire department has been completed.The recently finished piece is located on the side of a building at the intersection of Main and Oak streets and was commissioned by Platteville Main Street to honor the city’s volunteer firefighters. Recommended for you The mural includes several elements, such as a larger-than-life firefighter emerging from bright orange flames underneath the phrase “volunteer since 1874” — the department’s founding year.The department will celebrate its 150th anniversary next year, and later this year will begin construction on its new fire station at the site of the former O.E. Gray Early Learning Center. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Platteville-wis grace.nieland Author email Follow grace.nieland Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Today Authorities: 1 hurt in ATV crash in Dubuque County Biz Buzz Monday: Business serving healthy options opens brick-and-mortar location in Dyersville Love That Lasts: 58 years later, Dubuque couple still remembers 'Marriage is forever' advice Iowa DNR files order prohibiting Manchester man from developing in a floodplain Police: Man struck teen dozens of times in the head during Dubuque assault