Asbury 'Music in the Park' returns next weekend

Jun 27, 2023

ASBURY, Iowa — An annual musical festival is set to return to Asbury Park.The 25th annual Music in the Park Festival will take place from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at Asbury Park. The free event is put on by the Asbury Area Civic and Recreation Foundation.

Festivities will include live music from a variety of area artists as well as food for purchase and several games and activities for kids including a petting zoo, inflatables and face painting.More information can be found online at facebook.com/AsburyMusicinthePark/.