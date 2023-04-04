Registrations open for Mound to Mound 5K fundraiser Telegraph Herald grace.nieland Author email Apr 4, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Purchase Article Reprint Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Registrations are now open for a 5K between the two highest points in Lafayette County, Wis.The Mound to Mound 5K will take place at 10 a.m. April 22 between the Platte Mound, which is home to Platteville’s “Big M,” and the Belmont Mound at Belmont Mound State Park.The cost of registration is $40 and will go toward the Friends of Belmont Mound State Park, which organizes several educational and social events at the park each year. Recommended for you Parking is available at Belmont Mound State Park, and participants can then take shuttles to the starting point at Platte Mound ahead of the race’s 10 a.m. start time.More information and registration details can be found online at runsignup.com/Race/WI/Platteville/MoundtoMound5k. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save grace.nieland Author email Follow grace.nieland Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Today
