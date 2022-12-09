I want to believe that Ukrainians in time will push the Russians out of their country. We have a prime example of a nation that did just that back in the 1980s, Afghanistan. I see Ukraine being able to do the same.

But, fighting in this manner, going “toe to toe” with Russia, may not be the best approach. A guerrilla-war approach — “hit but do not get hit” — worked for Afghanistan after nearly ten years of Soviet occupation.

Gary Franks served three terms as U.S. representative for Connecticut’s 5th District. He was the first Black Republican elected to the House in nearly 60 years and New England’s first Black member of the House. Host: podcast “We Speak Frankly.” Author: “With God, For God, and For Country.” @GaryFranks

