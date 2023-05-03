I got to hear President Biden’s speech at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in person last week. Speaking in the giant hall in the Washington Hilton where the event was held, the president was relaxed and funny, poking fun at himself, entrepreneur Elon Musk, former Fox News Channel host Tucker Carlson, and House speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). Finally, he embraced the Dark Brandon meme that suggests he has a laser-eyed alter-ego who ingeniously defeats his opponents.

Biden also joked about his age, most memorably when he said he believes in the First Amendment that protects freedom of the press, and “not just because my good friend Jimmy Madison wrote it.”

Reprinted from Letters from an American with the permission of Heather Cox Richardson. Professor Richardson is a political historian and the author, most recently, of “How the South Won the Civil War: Oligarchy, Democracy, and the Continuing Fight for the Soul of America.” Her upcoming book, “Democracy Awakening,” will be published by Viking.

