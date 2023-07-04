On Thursday, the Supreme Court handed down a decision in Students for Fair Admissions, Inc., v. President and Fellows of Harvard College. Students for Fair Admissions is an organization designed to fight against affirmative action in college admissions, and last week it achieved its goal: the Supreme Court decided that policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina that consider race as a factor in admissions are unconstitutional because they violate the guarantee of equal protection before the law, established by the Fourteenth Amendment.

The deciding votes were 6 to 2 in the case of Harvard — Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson recused herself because she had been a member of Harvard’s board of overseers — and 6 to 3 in the case of the University of North Carolina.

Reprinted from Letters from an American with the permission of Heather Cox Richardson. Professor Richardson is a political historian and the author, most recently, of “How the South Won the Civil War: Oligarchy, Democracy, and the Continuing Fight for the Soul of America.” Her upcoming book, “Democracy Awakening,” will be published by Viking.

