Oldest reference to Norse god Odin found in Danish treasure
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Scandinavian scientists said Wednesday that they have identified the oldest-known inscription referencing the Norse god Odin on part of a gold disc unearthed in western Denmark in 2020.
Lisbeth Imer, a runologist with the National Museum in Copenhagen, said the inscription represented the first solid evidence of Odin being worshipped as early as the 5th century — at least 150 years earlier than the previous oldest known reference, which was on a brooch found in southern Germany and dated to the second half of the 6th century.
The disc discovered in Denmark was part of a trove containing about 2.2 pounds of gold, including large medallions the size of saucers and Roman coins made into jewelry. It was unearthed in the village of Vindelev, central Jutland, and dubbed the Vindelev Hoard.
Experts think the cache was buried 1,500 years ago, either to hide it from enemies or as a tribute to appease the gods. A golden bracteate — a kind of thin, ornamental pendant — carried an inscription that read, “He is Odin’s man,” likely referring to an unknown king or overlord.
“It’s one of the best executed runic inscriptions that I have ever seen,” Imer said. Runes are symbols that early tribes in northern Europe used to communicate in writing.
4 more acquitted over Brussels heist; diamonds still missing
BRUSSELS — Nearly a decade after a brazen diamond heist at Brussels airport, it looks like a near-perfect crime.
While one person was convicted and sentenced to five years in prison and a small part of the loot — estimated in 2013 to be worth $50 million — was recovered, 18 other people were acquitted in 2018 and four more were acquitted on appeal Wednesday, leaving it unclear whether the mastermind will ever be found.
The Brussels appeals court said in its ruling that “the elements of the investigation are not sufficiently reliable” and that they were insufficient to convict the last four defendants in the case.
Flights suspended as Arctic air, snow and sleet blast U.K.
LONDON — Dozens of flights were disrupted in the U.K. and some schools were forced to close Wednesday as snow blanketed much of the country.
Britain’s national weather agency, the Met Office, said temperatures in the Scottish Highlands dropped to 4 F overnight, the coldest recorded in March since 2010.
Freezing Arctic air is expected to blast the U.K. for the rest of the week, the weather agency said, warning of travel disruptions and power cuts in rural northern areas.
Bristol Airport in southwest England closed briefly on Wednesday morning for snow clearing and reported ongoing schedule disruptions. London’s Gatwick Airport said some passengers experienced minor delays.
In Wales, dozens of schools were closed amid heavy snowfall.
The Met Office said the unsettled weather was a result of a clash between an Arctic maritime air mass and milder Atlantic air. Sleet, snow and freezing temperatures will continue to affect most areas of the U.K. until Friday, it said.
Harry and Meghan’s daughter christened, will use royal title
LONDON — Prince Harry and his wife Meghan announced Wednesday that their daughter had been christened in a private ceremony in California, publicly calling her a princess and revealing for the first time that they will use royal titles for their children.
Princess Lilibet Diana, who turns two in June, was baptized on Friday by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor, Harry and Meghan said in a statement. Lilibet’s title and that of her brother, Archie, who will be four in May, will be updated on the Buckingham Palace website later.
The announcement marked the first time that the children’s titles had been used in public.
