U.S. job openings fell slightly in November yet remain historically high
WASHINGTON — U.S. job openings slipped in November but remained high suggesting businesses remain determined to add workers, a blow to the Federal Reserve’s efforts to cool hiring and wage gains.
There were 10.46 million job vacancies on the last day of November, down slightly from 10.51 million in October, the Labor Department said Wednesday. That’s down from a peak of 11.9 million in March.
Yet the figures show there are nearly 1.8 jobs for every unemployed person, down from a peak of 2 but historically very high. Before the pandemic, there were usually more unemployed people than jobs.
In another key metric, the number of people quitting their job rose to 4.2 million, up from about 4 million in October. That is below record peaks of roughly 4.6 million quits late last year, but is still historically high. Workers typically quit a job for higher pay in new positions. When many Americans quit, it can force businesses to pay more to keep their workers.
James ‘Buster’ Corley of Dave & Buster’s entertainment chain dead at 72
DALLAS — James “Buster” Corley, a co-founder of the restaurant and entertainment chain Dave & Buster’s, has died. He was 72.
Corley died Monday in a Dallas hospital after police were called to his home in the Texas city, according to his family and police. Dave & Buster’s announced Corley’s death in a statement on Twitter on Wednesday, but its cause and manner were still being reviewed by local authorities.
The idea for Dave & Buster’s was born in the late 1970s when Corley was running a restaurant in Dallas near a business operated by David Corriveau that offered entertainment and games for adults, according to the company’s website. The pair teamed up to open their first establishment offering dining and games in 1982, and the business has since grown to have scores of locations across the United States.
Stocks end higher after Fed meeting minutes, strong jobs data
Stocks on Wall Street closed broadly higher Wednesday after wavering for much of the day as investors weighed the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting of policymakers and welcomed encouraging data on job openings.
The major indexes rallied following a government report showing that job openings increased more than expected in November. Stocks then shed some of their gains after the minutes from the Fed meeting last month underscored how the central bank remains determined to keep rates high to crush inflation.
The S&P 500 rose 0.8% after having been down 0.2% in the early going. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% and the Nasdaq composite added 0.7%. Small company stocks outpaced the broader market, lifting the Russell 2000 index 1.2% higher.
The Fed’s benchmark lending rate stands at a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, up from close to zero following seven increases last year. It forecast that the rate will reach a range of 5% to 5.25% by the end of 2023 and it isn’t calling for a rate cut before 2024.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, fell to 3.68% from 3.75% late Tuesday. The yield on the two-year Treasury, which tends to track expectations for Fed action, slipped to 4.34% from 4.38%.
Coinbase to pay $100 million in settlement
NEW YORK — New York announced a $100 million settlement with Coinbase on Wednesday over what state officials called significant failures in the cryptocurrency trading platform’s systems for spotting potential criminal activity.
According to the state Department of Financial Services, Coinbase’s anti-money-laundering program and its system for monitoring transactions for suspicious activity were inadequate for a company of Coinbase’s size and complexity. The department said that the volume of alerts generated by Coinbase’s transaction monitoring system grew so fast that reports of suspicious activity were sometimes filed months after the suspicious activity was first known to Coinbase.
Under the terms of the settlement, Coinbase will pay a $50 million penalty to New York state and will invest another $50 million in its compliance program. An independent monitor installed by the state will work with Coinbase for a year to oversee compliance.
