Today is Sunday, Nov. 20, the 324th day of 2022. There are 41 days left in the year.
On this date
• In 1789, New Jersey became the first state to ratify the Bill of Rights.
• In 1945, 22 former Nazi officials went on trial before an international war crimes tribunal in Nuremberg, Germany. (Almost a year later, the International Military Tribune sentenced 12 of the defendants to death; seven received prison sentences ranging from 10 years to life; three were acquitted.)
• In 1947, Britain’s future queen, Princess Elizabeth, married Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
• In 1985, the first version of Microsoft’s Windows operating system, Windows 1.0, was officially released.
Today’s Birthdays: Actor Estelle Parsons is 95. Comedian Dick Smothers is 84. President Joe Biden is 80. Singer Norman Greenbaum is 80. Actor Veronica Hamel is 79. Broadcast journalist Judy Woodruff is 76. Singer Joe Walsh is 75. Actor Richard Masur is 74. Opera singer Barbara Hendricks is 74. Former national security adviser John Bolton is 74. Actor Bo Derek is 66. Former NFL player Mark Gastineau is 66. Reggae musician Jimmy Brown (UB40) is 65. Actor Sean Young is 63. Pianist Jim Brickman is 61. Actor Ming-Na is 59. Actor Ned Vaughn is 58. Rapper Mike D (The Beastie Boys) is 57. Rapper Sen Dog (Cypress Hill) is 57. Actor Callie Thorne is 53. Actor Sabrina Lloyd is 52. Actor Joel McHale is 51. Actor Marisa Ryan is 48. Country singer Dierks Bentley is 47. Actor Joshua Gomez is 47. Actor Laura Harris is 46. Olympic gold medal gymnast Dominique Dawes is 46. Country singer Josh Turner is 45. Actor Nadine Velazquez is 44. Actor Jacob Pitts is 43. Actor Andrea Riseborough is 41. Actor Jeremy Jordan is 38. Actor Dan Byrd is 37. Actor Ashley Fink is 36. Rock musician Jared Followill (Kings of Leon) is 36. Actor Jaina Lee Ortiz is 36. Actor Cody Linley is 33. Pop musician Michael Clifford (5 Seconds to Summer) is 27.
