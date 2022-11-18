Today is Friday, Nov. 18, the 322nd day of 2022. There are 43 days left in the year.
On this date
• In 1883, the United States and Canada adopted a system of Standard Time zones.
• In 1963, the Bell System introduced the first commercial touch-tone telephone system in Carnegie and Greensburg, Pa.
• In 1966, U.S. Roman Catholic bishops did away with the rule against eating meat on Fridays outside of Lent.
• In 1976, Spain’s parliament approved a bill to establish a democracy after 37 years of dictatorship.
• In 1978, U.S. Rep. Leo J. Ryan, of California, and four others were killed on an airstrip in Jonestown, Guyana, by members of the Peoples Temple; the killings were followed by a night of mass murder and suicide resulting in the deaths of more than 900 cult members.
Today’s Birthdays: Actor Brenda Vaccaro is 83. Author-poet Margaret Atwood is 83. Actor Linda Evans is 80. Actor Susan Sullivan is 80. Country singer Jacky Ward is 76. Actor Jameson Parker is 75. Actor-singer Andrea Marcovicci is 74. Rock musician Herman Rarebell is 73. Singer Graham Parker is 72. Actor Delroy Lindo is 70. Comedian Kevin Nealon is 69. Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon is 66. Actor Oscar Nunez is 64. Actor Elizabeth Perkins is 62. Singer Kim Wilde is 62. Actor Tim Guinee is 60. Rock musician Kirk Hammett (Metallica) is 60. Rock singer Tim DeLaughter is 57. Author and lecturer Brené Brown is 57. Actor Romany Malco is 54. Actor Owen Wilson is 54. Actor Dan Bakkedahl is 54. Singer Duncan Sheik is 53. Actor Mike Epps is 52. Actor Peta Wilson is 52. Actor Chloe Sevigny is 48. Country singer Jessi Alexander is 46. Actor Steven Pasquale is 46. Rapper Fabolous is 45. Actor-director Nate Parker is 43. Rapper Mike Jones is 42. Actor Mekia Cox is 41. Actor-comedian Nasim Pedrad is 41. Actor Allison Tolman is 41. Actor Christina Vidal is 41. Actor Damon Wayans Jr. is 40. Country singer TJ Osborne (Brothers Osborne) is 38. U.S. Olympic track star Allyson Felix is 37. Fashion designer Christian Siriano is 37. Actor Nathan Kress is 30.
