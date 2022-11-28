Today is Monday, Nov. 28, the 332nd day of 2022. There are 33 days left in the year.
On this date
• In 1520, Portuguese navigator Ferdinand Magellan reached the Pacific Ocean after passing through the South American strait that now bears his name.
• In 1942, fire engulfed the Cocoanut Grove nightclub in Boston, killing 492 people in the deadliest nightclub blaze ever. (The cause of the rapidly spreading fire, which began in the basement, is in dispute; one theory is that a busboy accidentally ignited an artificial palm tree while using a lighted match to fix a light bulb.)
Today’s Birthdays: Recording executive Berry Gordy Jr. is 93. Former Democratic Sen. Gary Hart of Colorado is 86. Former U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is 85. Singer-songwriter Bruce Channel is 82. Singer Randy Newman is 79. CBS News correspondent Susan Spencer is 76. Movie director Joe Dante is 75. Former “Late Show” orchestra leader Paul Shaffer is 73. Actor Ed Harris is 72. Former NASA astronaut Barbara Morgan is 71. Actor S. Epatha Merkerson is 70. Former Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff is 69. Country singer Kristine Arnold (Sweethearts of the Rodeo) is 66. Actor Judd Nelson is 63. Movie director Alfonso Cuaron is 61. Rock musician Matt Cameron is 60. Actor Jane Sibbett is 60. Comedian Jon Stewart is 60. Actor Garcelle Beauvais is 56. Actor/comedian Stephnie Weir is 55. R&B singer Dawn Robinson is 54. Actor Gina Tognoni is 49. Hip-hop musician apl.de.ap (Black Eyed Peas) is 48. Actor Malcolm Goodwin is 47. Actor Ryan Kwanten is 46. Actor Aimee Garcia is 44. Rapper Chamillionaire is 43. Actor Daniel Henney is 43. Rock musician Rostam Batmanglij is 39. Rock singer-keyboardist Tyler Glenn (Neon Trees) is 39. Actor Mary Elizabeth Winstead is 38. R&B singer Trey Songz is 38. NHL goalie Marc-Andre Fleury is 38. Actor Scarlett Pomers is 34. Actor-rapper Bryshere Gray is 29.
