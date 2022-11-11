Today is Friday, Nov. 11, the 315th day of 2022. There are 50 days left in the year. Today is Veterans Day.
• In 1620, 41 Pilgrims aboard the Mayflower, anchored off Massachusetts, signed a compact calling for a “body politick.”
• In 1831, former slave Nat Turner, who had led a slave uprising, was executed in Jerusalem, Va.
• In 1918, fighting in World War I ended as the Allies and Germany signed an armistice in the Forest of Compiegne.
• In 1921, the remains of an unidentified American service member were interred in a Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in a ceremony presided over by President Warren G. Harding.
• In 1966, Gemini 12 blasted off on a four-day mission with astronauts James A. Lovell and Edwin Aldrin Jr., the final flight of NASA’s Gemini program.
Today’s Birthdays: Country singer Narvel Felts is 84. Former Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., is 82. Americana roots singer/songwriter Chris Smither is 78. Rock singer-musician Vince Martell (Vanilla Fudge) is 77. The president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, is 77. Rock singer Jim Peterik (Ides of March, Survivor) is 72. Golfer Fuzzy Zoeller is 71. Pop singer-musician Paul Cowsill (The Cowsills) is 71. Rock singer-musician Andy Partridge (XTC) is 69. Singer Marshall Crenshaw is 69. Rock singer Dave Alvin is 67. Rock musician Ian Craig Marsh (Human League; Heaven 17) is 66. Actor Stanley Tucci is 62. Actor Demi Moore is 60. Actor Calista Flockhart is 58. Actor Frank John Hughes is 55. TV personality Carson Kressley is 53. Actor David DeLuise is 51. Actor Adam Beach is 50. Actor Tyler Christopher is 50. Actor Leonardo DiCaprio is 48. Actor Scoot McNairy is 45. Rock musician Jonathan Pretus (formerly with Cowboy Mouth) is 41. Actor Frankie Shaw is 41. Musician Jon Batiste is 36. Actor Christa B. Allen is 31. Actor Tye Sheridan is 26. Actor Ian Patrick is 20.
