Today is Friday, Nov. 25, the 329th day of 2022. There are 36 days left in the year.

On this date:

• In 1783, the British evacuated New York during the Revolutionary War.

• In 1914, baseball Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio was born in Martinez, Calif.

• In 1947, movie studio executives meeting in New York agreed to blacklist the "Hollywood Ten" who'd been cited for contempt of Congress the day before.

• In 1957, President Dwight D. Eisenhower suffered a slight stroke.

• In 1961, the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, USS Enterprise, was commissioned.

• In 1963, the body of President John F. Kennedy was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery; his widow, Jacqueline, lighted an "eternal flame" at the gravesite.
