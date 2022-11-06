Today is Sunday, Nov. 6, the 310th day of 2022. There are 55 days left in the year.
On this date
• In 1860, former Illinois congressman Abraham Lincoln, of the Republican Party, was elected President of the United States as he defeated John Breckinridge, John Bell and Stephen Douglas.
• In 1861, James Naismith, inventor of the sport of basketball, was born in Ontario, Canada.
• In 1928, in a first, the results of Republican Herbert Hoover’s presidential election victory over Democrat Alfred E. Smith were flashed onto an electric wraparound sign on the New York Times building.
• In 1947, “Meet the Press” made its debut on NBC; the first guest was James A. Farley, former postmaster general and former Democratic National Committee Chair; the host was the show’s co-creator, Martha Rountree.
• In 1977, 39 people were killed when the Kelly Barnes Dam in Georgia burst, sending a wall of water through Toccoa Falls College.
• In 1984, President Ronald Reagan won reelection by a landslide over former Vice President Walter Mondale, the Democratic challenger.
• In 1990, about one-fifth of the Universal Studios backlot in southern California was destroyed in an arson fire.
Today’s Birthdays: Actor June Squibb is 93. Singer P.J. Proby is 84. Actor Sally Field is 76. Singer Rory Block is 73. Jazz musician Arturo Sandoval is 73. TV host Catherine Crier is 68. News correspondent and former California first lady Maria Shriver is 67. Actor Lori Singer is 65. Actor Lance Kerwin is 62. Former Education Secretary Arne Duncan is 58. Rock singer Corey Glover is 58. Actor Brad Grunberg is 58. Actor Peter DeLuise is 56. Actor Kelly Rutherford is 54. Author Colson Whitehead is 53. Actor Ethan Hawke is 52. Chef/TV judge Marcus Samuelsson is 52. Actor Thandiwe Newton (formerly Thandie) is 50. Model-actor Rebecca Romijn is 50. Actor Zoe McLellan is 48. Actor Nicole Dubuc is 44. Actor Taryn Manning is 44. Retired NBA star Lamar Odom is 43. Actor Patina Miller is 38. Actor Katie Leclerc is 36. Singer-songwriter Ben Rector is 36. Singer-songwriter Robert Ellis is 34. Actor Emma Stone is 34. U.S. Olympic swimming gold medalist Bobby Finke is 23.
